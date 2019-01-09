A 17-year-old girl has been seriously injured after falling off her surfboard at Orewa Beach this evening.

Emergency services were called to the incident at the south of the Orewa Estuary just after 5pm when a member of the public alerted lifeguards.

"An inflatable rescue vessel and two lifeguards from Orewa responded and were on scene within five minutes to administer first aid," a Surf Life Saving Northern Region spokeswoman said.

"The patient had sustained a serious head and neck injury."

The guards stabilised the teen and the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter transported her to Middlemore Hospital.

St John and Fire and Emergency were also on the scene.