A person is in a serious condition following an incident at Stanmore Bay Pool and Leisure Centre in Whangaparoa.

A St John spokeswoman said an ambulance was called to the pools at 2.30pm and a person was taken to North Shore Hospital.

The Leisure Centre posted on Facebook stating that due to an emergency situation, the pools, sauna and splashpad are closed for the rest of the day.

"We apologise for the inconvenience and will advise any change. Thank you for your understanding," it wrote.

Stanmore Bay Pool and Leisure Centre is located on the Hibiscus Coast, about 40 minutes from Auckland.