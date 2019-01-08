Northland police want to speak to any witnesses to a Far North crash, or its aftermath.

Acting Detective Inspector Lloyd Schmid, of Northland CIB, said police are appealing for witnesses to come forward as the investigation continues into a serious crash, following a fleeing driver incident near Kaingaroa in the Far North on Saturday, January, 5.

Schmid said shortly after 5.30pm, the driver of a dark blue Nissan Cefiro vehicle lost control near Kaingaroa on State Highway 10 and hit a steel barrier on the side of the road, before colliding with an oncoming vehicle.

The crash occurred after the driver allegedly failed to stop for police a short time earlier near Awanui, he said.

The female driver was arrested and charged with failing to stop for police. Two other occupants in the vehicle were seriously injured, while two people in the oncoming vehicle also received minor injuries.

Schmid said police want to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or was at the scene as part of our ongoing investigation.

"We're aware that members of the public stopped at the scene to offer assistance to those injured and we would like to speak to them as part of our enquiries,'' Schmid said.

"Anyone who has any information about this crash and is yet to speak to police is asked to contact Kaitaia Police on (09) 408 6500."

Taima Blake, 35, was remanded in custody when she appeared in the Kaitaia District Court on Monday charged with failing to stop and failing to remain stopped in relation to the crash. Blake is due back in court on February 7 and further charges are likely.