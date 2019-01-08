A terminally-ill New Zealand father who travelled to the United States for a life-saving clinical trial has died.

Kurt Brunton, a 41-year-old Remuera software accountant, was the second known New Zealander to partake in the groundbreaking immunotherapy CAR-T trial in one last fight to save his life.

A Givealittle page, created by family friend Emma Mildon, raised $200,000 to help fund medical costs.

Brunton flew to Boston in September after being accepted for the trial.

Advertisement

Kurt Brunton's US treatment came at a cost of $1.5 million.

Despite a lengthy and courageous battle, his wife Janelle Brunton-Rennie posted on social media that she was "broken" after he died on the night of January 7.

"He's gone," she wrote in an Instagram post.

"On January 7th at 9.52pm just a few hours after lots of kisses and cuddles from Sage and with me and his mum and brother holding his beautiful, strong hands, Kurt slipped away.

"I can't even begin to describe the depths of this ocean of pain and sadness I'm trying to stay afloat in. Christ I am so proud of the courageous battle he fought."

The trial saw his immune cells - known as the T cells - taken out of his body and sent to the lab to be genetically engineered into "killer cells".

Two laters the cells were returned from the lab and inserted back into Brunton's blood.

In her post, Brunton-Rennie said her husband began to "rapidly decline in Boston" prior to leaving the United States, however they managed to safely arrive home on New Year's Eve.

Kurt Brunton during his US hospital treatment.

"He spent two days at home with Sage and I where we lavished him with kisses and cuddles and was then admitted to hospital. My heart is in pieces. My soul is deeply wounded.

"And I'm just so grateful I got to be there with him, caring for him and loving him the best I could till the end. #soulmate #broken."