Three people have been hospitalised after a vehicle crashed into a house in

Auckland.

Emergency services were called to the crash involving two vehicles about 12pm today.

The incident happened on Stoddard Rd, near the Sandringham Rd Extension, in Mount Roskill.

Police said it appeared one of the vehicles may have collided with a house.

Fire and Emergency and ambulance were also called to the scene.

St John alerted that three patients had been transported to Auckland Hospital, one in a serious condition and two with moderate injuries.