Masterton police are on the hunt - for a man with unfastened shirt cuffs.

A "distinctive" box containing various sets of cuff links was handed into the police station shortly after Christmas.

Wellington District Police took to Facebook to try find owner of the item.

"Do you know a usually dapper gent who's looking more dishevelled than usual?" they asked.

The "distinctive" box was handed into the police station shortly after Christmas. Photo / Facebook

Anyone with information on the owner of the lost cuff links can call police on 06 370 0300 or contact Wellington District Police via messenger on Facebook, quoting reference 190101/1068.