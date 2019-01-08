A 6-year-old boy called out that he had "found some treasure", when he dug up what appears to be a man's wedding ring from within a sandy Auckland beach.

The ring seems to have slipped off the finger of a swimmer whose name begins with A or J.

Bearing the inscription "A&J 21/06/2008", the apparent wedding band had settled in beneath the surface of the wet sand, below the high tide line at Palm Beach on Waiheke Island.

Until, that is, it was unearthed on Saturday by Jackson Pipe, who is holidaying at the Auckland suburb with his family.

The ring was found by 6-year-old Jackson Pipe when he was digging in the wet sand at Palm Beach on Waiheke Island. Photo / supplied

"My son was playing at the beach, digging around," said Amanda Pipe. "He was making a little pool for himself and he stumbled across it."

"He said he had found some treasure."

"He suggested taking it to the police station but I thought sending it out on Facebook may have more chance of finding them, the owner."

She posted a "found" notice with a picture of the ring on Saturday.

"Hoping we can reunite it with their owners A&J," the post reads.

"They will have celebrated their 10 yr anniversary last year, married 21-Jun-2008. Anyone know them?"

This inscribed ring was found at Palm Beach on Waiheke Island. Photo / Facebook

Pipe said she is unsure whether the ring is white gold or silver.

"I think it's a man's ring. It's a bit too big to be a woman's ring."

She said her post had generated a lot of interest, but she hadn't been contacted by the owner.

"People are trying to find if they know an A and J who got married and figure out if that's the date."

Other people who had lost rings had got in touch too.