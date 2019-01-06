Emergency helicopters are responding to a serious crash between a truck and a ute that has closed State Highway 1between Clarence and Kaikōura.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were currently responding to the incident. Initial reports indicated there may be serious injuries.

It is understood at least three rescue choppers are being sent the crash site.

Police were called about 9.30am and are asking motorists to avoid the area.

Steven Mann, senior travel information advisor of the Christchurch Transport Operations Centre, said the crash was located near Clarence Valley Rd, just north of Clarence itself.

"Caution is advised for travellers taking this route," Mann said.

The highway is expected to be closed as contractors work to clear the road.

"This is likely to be closed for a couple of hours," Mann said.

Road users are advised to expect delays until the crash site is cleared.

"The detour route, in the meantime, is for road users to use the Lewis Pass route or delay their travel," Mann added.