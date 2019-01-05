A cosmic shower of light over New Zealand skies on Saturday night has been described as "once-in-a-lifetime" experience by Bay of Plenty residents.

Skywatchers across the North Island reported a possible meteor or space junk sighting about 9pm. Sightings were reported around the country, from Whāngārei to Auckland, to Rotorua, the Hawke's Bay and Nelson.

In Tauranga suburb Bellevue, resident Haley Marie said the experience was "once in a lifetime".

"I walked out the front door and saw it enter the atmosphere, it was a bright flash then started shooting across the sky.

"Obviously I thought it was a UFO!! I ran inside and grabbed my camera, shouting to everyone to go outside. I'm an avid sky watcher so it was just amazing."

Rotorua's Luke Miekus said he owned a backpackers and was out the front talking with guests when they saw it.

"We noticed the light, and it was fairly slow moving, and the meteor itself was sparking like a firework and it was showering sparks of colour as if it was reflecting the sun.

"We watched it pass right over the top of us and watched it break into two, what looked like over the Redwoods.

"It was the most beautiful thing I've seen in the sky. The tail it left lingered for up to half an hour."

In Bethlehem, Taine Blackler and his friends thought was a flare or something similar someone had shot nearby.

"It kinda looked like it was coming from the ground to begin with," he said.

"I've seen shooting stars before but nothing as spectacular as this. You could see parts of whatever it was burning off really clearly."

Ginny Buchanan said her daughter Harper, 7, and her had just got home in Ngongotahā, and got out of the car when they saw a flash in the sky with a trail of smoke behind it.

"I thought it was a plane at first then realised it wasn't. That's when I knew it was a meteor. It was very cool.

"Harper thought it was going to crash and make a tidal wave."

Steph Joy Le Brocq was at Pukehina when she and her friends saw the bright light trail overhead.

She said the meteor made Saturday a "pretty special night".

"We all thought it was a shooting star or meteor but it was awesome because it was so clear and [we've never seen anything] like that before ..."

For cricket fans and Fat Freddies' Drop goers, the meteor's appearance added to the magic of their live entertainment and also featured on television coverage of the Black Caps Sri Lanka match.

Auckland Astronomical Society president Bill Thomas said he couldn't rule out the light coming from a falling satellite, but he thought it more likely the cause was a meteorite.

"There's a visible sort of tail, whereas a satellite [is] like a point of light moving across the sky ... bright [meteorites] like that one as not that common in the one place, but they're common worldwide."

Photos posted online showed a dazzling light in the sky.

Thomas said the suspected meteor looked like it was breaking up. Stoney meteorites tend to break up, whereas those made of iron and nickel were stronger and less likely to.

The space rock might have been the size of a football, he said.

"It's hard to say, but if it broke up like that it would probably be a fairly decent size."