One person has been taken to hospital with minor injuries after a Housing NZ apartment caught fire in Lower Hutt.

Fire crews were called to the blaze on the top floor of the Housing NZ complex at Jackson St in Petone at about 5.30am, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said.

The fire was "fully involved" when crews arrived, but they managed to contain it to one apartment and had now put it out, she said.

One person suffered minor smoke inhalation injuries from the fire.

Fire teams were still at the site with an investigator working to ascertain what caused the blaze.