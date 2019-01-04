The body of a diver who failed to surface in the Bay of Islands has been recovered by police teams .

The alarm was initially raised at about 8.30am yesterday when the man got into trouble near Moturoa Island, Senior Sergeant Ryan Gray said.

The Police Maritime Unit, a commercial dive boat and the Northland Rescue Helicopter rushed to the scene, while a paramedic was winched down onto nearby rocks.

But after 10am, the diver was confirmed deceased in the water.

Police dive squad members were then able to recover the man's body in the evening, police said today.

The man's death will be referred to the Coroner.