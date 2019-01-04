A man charged by police investigating the sudden death of a US polo star in Christchurch last year has today denied drugs charges, along with allegations he impeded her rescue and perverted the course of justice.

US citizen Lauren Biddle, 22, died in what police said at the time were mysterious circumstances at a hillside house in the Christchurch suburb of Clifton last October.

This afternoon, Joseph Douglas McGirr, a 37-year-old Christchurch civil engineer, appeared from custody at Christchurch District Court on five charges.

McGirr faces two charges of supplying a Class-B controlled drug, cultivating cannabis, impeding rescue, and perverting the course of justice.

Defence counsel Rupert Glover today said McGirr enters not guilty pleas to all five charges and elects to face trial by jury.

Judge Tony Couch said he would remand McGirr on bail to a North Canterbury address only on the condition that he surrenders his passport by 5pm today. He must also report twice a week to a local police station.

Biddle, a promising American polo player, had been in New Zealand for just over a week.

She had planned to stay in Clifton, working and playing polo, until March this year.

Her family was shocked by the death of their "vibrant, fun-loving" girl.

Tommy Biddle Snr today told the Herald that he had just received an email from police advising him that a man had been arrested.

He welcomed the charges and said the family wanted justice.

"I'm happy that they're taking action."

Biddle Snr praised the police, government officials, funeral staff and the New Zealand community for their "top-notch, first-rate" work and support.

At this stage, he didn't know whether he would come back if the case ended up going to trial.

"We're just trying to keep on pushing forward here. It's been a tough time, a tough time over the holidays, but we're trying to make the best of things."

A celebration of his daughter's life was held in November – in the US equestrian off-season – with more than 400 people in attendance, he said.

And now, as the equestrian season starts winding up again, and people he hasn't seen since his daughter's death come into town, it brings it all the emotions back to the surface.

"It's tough. It comes to the forefront every day."

Lauren Biddle also had a 29-year-old stepbrother and a 13-year-old sister.

Polo was all-consuming for the family, Biddle Snr said, and his daughter was a fourth-generation player.

Biddle Snr plays the game professionally in the States and Lauren Biddle's mother plays alongside her work with horses in Florida.

Lauren Biddle had travelled to New Zealand from Australia - her second trip to Aotearoa - and had been playing across the ditch for around three weeks prior to her arrival here.

She was not only an accomplished polo player, but was also into show jumping and equestrian.

"She was an amazing rider," her father said earlier.

"We'll never get over it but we're trying to move forward, and figure out ways to cope with it."