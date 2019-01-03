Lime e-scooter users in the Wellington region are injuring themselves nearly as quickly as those in Auckland and Christchurch after just 18 days of the two-wheelers in the area.

Since their release in the Hutt Valley on December 14, 28 people had lodged an injury claim with ACC.

It brings the total number of e-scooter claims to more than 600 since they were introduced in New Zealand in October.

The most common cause of injury was loss of balance or personal control at 517, while 20 were caused by crashes, 15 by twisting or movement, 10 by slipping or skidding on foot.

By similar comparison, after 25 days of the scooters running riot in Auckland, 57 people had lodged claims, along with 32 from Christchurch city.

Users try out Lime scooters during their launch in the Hutt Valley last month. Twenty-eight people lodged injury claims over an 18 day period. Photo / File

In total, 352 people had hit up ACC in Auckland, 200 in Christchurch, 28 in Hutt Valley and 27 people around the rest of New Zealand.

An internal email leaked to the Herald has revealed Lime scooters will have their licence extended until the end of March, despite the large number of battered and bruised left in their wake.

Auckland Council is due to announce its decision next week, but the internal email indicates the trial will be extended to the end of March.

Beyond that, Lime scooters could disappear from Auckland's streets, get a permanent trading licence or a licence with conditions, such as the 10km/h speed limit floated by Mayor Phil Goff.

Regarding the trial extension, Lime's APAC director of government affairs, Mitchell Price, said: "Auckland has really taken to our smart mobility transport option with over 500,000 trips since launch.

"We look forward to working with Auckland Council and Auckland Transport to make Lime a permanent transport choice for moving around Auckland/NZ."