When musician Campbell Lovatt first heard a lute playing music from the renaissance period, a whole new musical world opened up to him.

"The sound captured me", he said.

"The sound of the instrument spoke to some distant part of my soul."

At a Wellington lute workshop he met fellow Hawke's Bay guitarist Steve Pickett who had experienced a similar epiphany.

Advertisement

They became a performance duo – Pickett and Lovett – with several renaissance instruments to choose from.

Concerts in Taradale and Hastings last year were a success.

"We put on a concert with Amy Dunn," Pickett said.

"She's a mezzo soprano and also plays the harp and the recorder, which is great."

More concerts are planned for 2019.