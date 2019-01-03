A man who spent nearly 11 hours on top of pipes at the entrance of Wellington's Terrace Tunnel has come down after talking to family.

The man, who was armed with a knife, climbed onto the pipes after crashing head-on into another car while driving the wrong way on State Highway 1 around midday.

Police closed the tunnel and spent the afternoon and evening trying to negotiate with him, during which time he refused anything to drink or eat and cut himself with the knife.

Photo / Dan Monaghan

The 31-year-old eventually came down around 10.30pm and is now in custody where he is being medically assessed and facing charges.

Photo / Dan Monaghan

The man about to step down from the pipes after 10 hours. Photo / Dan Monaghan

Wellington District Commander Inspector Chris Bensemann said the number one priority during the incident was ensuring the safety of officers, the public and the people involved.

More than 20 staff including AOS, Police negotiators and dog teams assisted and all possible tactical options were considered in order to safely resolve the incident.

"In the end this became a matter of patience and communication and we are glad the incident was resolved without further injury," says Inspector Bensemann.

Earlier tonight Bensemann said police had been prepared for a long night ahead.

"I think this is very much a game of patience, where we have to wait for him to come down," Bensemann said.

"There is a possibility that we will be dealing with him right throughout the evening."

The man is currently pacing back and forth along the pipe. Photo / Katrina Bennett

Bensemann said the man had been carrying a knife which he used to slash his forearms. Splatterings were visible on several of the pipes.

Bensemann said the pipes were 1-metre in width and 12-metres long, making it "unrealistic" for police to engage with the man.

"He has been difficult to talk to. He is agitated, his energy levels reduced throughout the afternoon in the heat of the day," Bensemann said.

"He is making requests to speak to his partner and we're trying to work through those requests."

Bensemann said police were determined to resolve the issue without "anyone being hurt".

Police closed the tunnel following the incident and organised four double-decker buses to be parked underneath the man, reducing the drop space between him and the ground.

The Terrace Tunnel will re-open again shortly.

Bensemann thanked Fire and Emergency NZ, Wellington Free Ambulance and Metlink for their assistance in "hot and tiring conditions" throughout the incident.

"We are aware of the major disruption this caused to traffic around the city and Police would like to again thank the public for their patience and understanding."

A couple driving south through the tunnel were about four cars behind the collision which started the ordeal.

Wellington District Commander Inspector Chris Bensemann speaks to media. Photo / Katrina Bennett

"As we got closer we realised that the car that basically caused the crash was coming north in the southbound lane," said the woman, who did not want her name published.

"We were like 'oh my God', it looked really bad."

The woman got her phone out and called 111 and was on the phone to police when the driver of the car believed to have caused the crash got out.

"My partner saw him get out of his car and stumble around, he was totally out of it … he was probably badly injured too, it's a massive crash.

"He was bleeding and stumbling around and we were about to stop and help but then he pulled a massive knife out."