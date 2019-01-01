Motorists are being warned to delay any travel on the Auckland Harbour Bridge after a car crash early this evening.

Emergency services were called to the bridge about 5.20pm after reports of an accident.

The crash was blocking southbound lanes two and three and tow services were required to clear the site.

"Congestion is building. Please delay your journey until all three lanes can be reopened,'' the NZ Transport Agency said.

Advertisement

The crash was cleared about 5.45pm, but motorists are being told to delay travel, if possible, or to consider an alternative route because of congestion.