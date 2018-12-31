A road crash is causing traffic delays on one of the routes to Auckland Airport.

"A crash is blocking SH20B (Puhinui Rd) in both directions," the NZ Transport Agency said on Twitter.

"Please use SH20A (George Bolt Mem Dr) to/from @Akl_Airport until this route can be cleared."

SH20B (PUHINUI RD) - CRASH - ROAD BLOCKED - 2:00PM

A crash is blocking SH20B (Puhinui Rd) in both directions. Please use SH20A (George Bolt Mem Dr) to/from @Akl_Airport until this route can be cleared. ^TP pic.twitter.com/1J4lTfio9v — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) December 31, 2018

Earlier this afternoon, a fatal accident ocurred on State Highway 1, north of Waihola, at 1.30pm and follows several other serious crashes around the country.

Advertisement

They include:

-Napier-Taupo Highway (SH5): An elderly woman seriously injured when two cars collided at 12.17pm. Road closed.

-State Highway 1 near Karapiro: Five people taken to Waikato Hospital with minor to serious injuries. Road closed.

-Matamata: One person injured when a car hit a pole

-State Highway 3, Mōkau: Three people injured, two seriously after two car crash at 7.42am. Road closed.