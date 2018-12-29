Firefighters have cut apart a car to free a man after he crashed into a tree on Auckland's Tamaki Drive.

Witnesses said eight police cars, two fire trucks and an ambulance were at the scene, with one lane of the busy waterfront road closed just east of the port.

Police Senior Sergeant Matt Rogers said the accident happened about 11am.

It appeared the driver of the Daihatsu Terios had suffered a medical event which led to him going off the road and hitting a tree, Rogers said.

Part of the right side of the crashed vehicle was chopped off to allow the patient to be removed.

Witnesses said the car, which hit a pohutukawa tree, was "pretty mangled".

Police said there were two people in the car. The passenger was not injured.

The driver was taken to Auckland Hospital with moderate injuries.