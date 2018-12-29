A man has died after crashing into the Ōpaoa River at a Blenheim campground in the early hours of today.

Police were notified of the incident at Blenheim TOP 10 Holiday Park in Mayfield in the Marlborough District, at 12.55am.

The motorist was driving in the campground shortly after midnight when he drove into the Ōpaoa River, which runs alongside the campground.

The motorist was not driving on Grove Rd, on which the campground is situated.

No other details leading up to the man's death are known.

The Serious Crash Unit is examining the scene.

Police have referred the man's death to the coroner.