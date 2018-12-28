Huge queues have built up on roads out of the main centres, as thousands head away for New Year.

The Transport Agency says there is about a 10km tailback heading out of Wellington, between Waikanae and Otaki.

Traffic heading north from Auckland is also backed up about 5km from the end of the Northern Gateway toll road.

Those queues have also spilled onto the Hibiscus Coast route, as far back as Waiwera. A truck breakdown on SH1 near Warkworth is also causing heavy congestion in the area.

An accident on State Highway 2 to the Coromandel means traffic is tailed back to the Bombay Hills.

Exactly where and when are likely to be the busiest times on our country's main roads has been calculated by the New Zealand Transport Agency to help motorists plan and avoid delays.

Northland

SH1 at Whangārei is expected to be busy northbound from 11am to 5.30pm, and southbound from 10am to 1pm.

Because of a truck breakdown on SH1 near Warkworth, near the intersection with Whittaker Rd, the left lane is blocked. There is currently heavy congestion in the area. Please avoid the area or delay your journey if possible.

Because of a slip on SH12 north of Te Pahi River Dr, near Paparoa, there is a lane closure in place. Motorists are advised to take extra care and follow instructions of staff on site.

Auckland

Traffic between Puhoi and Wellsford is expected to be at its heaviest between 11am and 5pm today heading north, and at Takanini from 9.30am until 5pm.

Waikato

Busy areas are expected to be SH1 at Karapiro, south of Cambridge, between 10am and 6pm, at Taupiri, north of Hamilton, from 9.30am to 6pm, and on SH2 at Maramarua from 9am to 2pm.

Because of an earlier crash, traffic eastbound is congested near the Waikato Expressway. Please take extra care and expect delays.

Bay of Plenty

The areas to look out for in the Bay of Plenty are SH29 in the Kaimais from 11am to 5.30pm, SH2 between Paeroa and Waihi from 11am to 5pm, and between Tauranga and Katikati from 12am to 6pm.

Napier

State Highway 5 at Te Pohue, north of Napier, is expected to be busy from 1.30pm to 4.30pm.

Taranaki

State Highway 3 at Mount Messenger will be busy from 9.30am to 1pm.

Manawatu-Wanganui

Congestion in the central North Island is expected to hit SH3 at Whanganui between 11am and 4pm, on SH1 between Taihape and Waiouru from 9.30am to 5pm, and on SH2 from Norsewood between Hastings and Woodville SH3 from 11.30am to 4pm.

Wellington

The capital is expected to experiencing heavy traffic on SH1 at the Kapiti Coast from 8am to 6.30pm, and on SH2 at Rimutaka Hill between Wellington and Featherston, which is expected to be busy until 4.30pm.

Congestion on SH1 south of Paekākāriki has eased and is now free flowing, but traffic remains congested between Waikanae and Ōtaki, with the queue starting south of Peka Peka Rd. Please continue to expect significant delays.

Strong winds on Remutaka Hill have eased. and the warning has been lifted.

Nelson-Marlborough-Tasman

Heading south, traffic is expected to begin building on SH6 at Murchison between 11.30am and 4pm, on SH63 at St Arnaud between 11am and 4pm, and on SH6 between Nelson and Blenheim from 9.30am to 4.30pm.

State Highway 60 at Motueka is likely to become problematic between 2pm and 6.30pm.

West Coast

West Coast traffic is forecast to build on SH6 from 9.30am to 12pm.

Canterbury

In Canterbury, State Highway 1 is expected to get congested at Waipara from 9am to 5pm, at Timaru from 12pm to 4pm, between Ashburton and Christchurch from 9am to 5.30pm, at Waimakariri from 10am to 6pm and at Kaikoura from 11.30am to 3.30pm.

Congestion is also expected on SH75 at Akaroa Peninsula from 9.30am to 5.30pm, on SH79 at Geraldine from 10.30am to 3pm, and on SH73 through Arthur's Pass from 10am to 4.30pm.

Otago

SH8 east of Wanaka will be busy between 12pm and 6pm and SH6 at Queenstown between 10.30am and 6pm.