Holidaymakers are being asked to avoid 12 Auckland beaches because they are contaminated by faeces.
An alert on the SafeSwim website today advises that water-quality models predict levels of Faecal Indicator Bacteria that exceed national guidelines for swimming, based on guidance published by the Ministry of Health and Ministry for the Environment.
Eight beaches in West Auckland and two in central Auckland have long-term alerts which rate them as no-swim zones.
Among them is Bethells lagoon, despite the fact the beach was recently rated as possessing some of the best water quality out of the city's beaches.
Bethells beach and Piha North were rated as the top two for water quality in the Auckland region, with almost 100 per cent clean water last summer.
A beach on Waiheke Island and one on the North Shore have also been flagged as no-swim zones with a long term alert.
Another 10 beaches dispersed around wider Auckland as far afield as Orewa have been marked as highly likely to cause illness.
Long-term no swim alert
Little Oneroa Lagoon, Waiheke
Wairau Outlet
Cox's Bay
Meola Reef
Green Bay
Wood Bay
Titirangi Beach
Laingholm Beach
Fosters Bay
Piha South Lagoon
Piha North Lagoon
Bethells Lagoon
High risk of illness from swimming
Hatfields
Takapuna North
Judges Bay
Hime Bay
Heren Bay
Weymouth South
Weymouth West
Granny's Bay
Blockhouse Bay
Cornwallis Beach