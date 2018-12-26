Holidaymakers are being asked to avoid 12 Auckland beaches because they are contaminated by faeces.

An alert on the SafeSwim website today advises that water-quality models predict levels of Faecal Indicator Bacteria that exceed national guidelines for swimming, based on guidance published by the Ministry of Health and Ministry for the Environment.

Eight beaches in West Auckland and two in central Auckland have long-term alerts which rate them as no-swim zones.

Among them is Bethells lagoon, despite the fact the beach was recently rated as possessing some of the best water quality out of the city's beaches.

Advertisement

Bethells beach and Piha North were rated as the top two for water quality in the Auckland region, with almost 100 per cent clean water last summer.

A beach on Waiheke Island and one on the North Shore have also been flagged as no-swim zones with a long term alert.

Another 10 beaches dispersed around wider Auckland as far afield as Orewa have been marked as highly likely to cause illness.

Long-term no swim alert

Little Oneroa Lagoon, Waiheke

Wairau Outlet

Cox's Bay

Meola Reef

Green Bay

Wood Bay

Titirangi Beach

Laingholm Beach

Fosters Bay

Piha South Lagoon

Piha North Lagoon

Bethells Lagoon

High risk of illness from swimming

Hatfields

Takapuna North

Judges Bay

Hime Bay

Heren Bay

Weymouth South

Weymouth West

Granny's Bay

Blockhouse Bay

Cornwallis Beach