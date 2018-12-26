Three people are safe after being pulled from the Tuki Tuki river at 1.30 this afternoon.

Police, fire and ambulance were called to Kahuranaki rd near Waimarama to assist the group after they became stranded in the water in their vehicle.

A spokesperson from Fire and Emergency said they responded to the incident but their services were not required as it was a police matter.

A police spokesperson said they responded after hearing a report of a car having gone into the water near Kahuranaki Rd and Waimarama Rd.

"The people made their way safely to shore, and I understand the vehicle is now out of the water as well. Police are speaking with those involved," she said.