Aucklanders are likely to generate around 300 double-decker buses full of rubbish this summer, as we chuck away empty booze bottles and crumpled Christmas wrapping paper.

With the season of giving and festivities comes a spike in the amount Aucklanders are chucking away.

Auckland Council data collected over the last summer period showed Aucklanders generated an average 10 per cent more waste - despite many people leaving the city.

Compared to other times of the year, 15 per cent more recyclables were disposed of.

Aucklanders also biffed 7 per cent more waste than usual.

Between December 2017 and February 2018, 46,554 tonnes of refuse was collected across Auckland - 8351 tonnes more waste than usual.

As many people left the city over the Christmas holiday period, the percentage increase of rubbish per household was in fact much greater than 10 per cent.

Auckland Council is reminding people to recycle where possible, to reduce waste this holiday season. Image / Auckland Council

According to council data, around 45 per cent of this was food waste, while 35 per cent was refuse.

The last 20 per cent was made up of half recyclables and half green waste.

The council was reminding Aucklanders to check their rubbish collection days at home and at any spots they're visiting to holiday.

Tools on the council website were available to advise people on what could and couldn't be recycled.

Auckland had a vision of being a Zero Waste city by 2040, with the Auckland Council Waste Minimisation and Management Plan 2018 setting out a six-year plan to move the city towards zero waste.

Targets included ensuring nothing was sent to landfill or incinerators, maximising consumption and ensuring products were made to be reused, recycled or composted.

Tips for minimising waste over summer:

• Reduce your waste

• Refuse to buy new and think of buying upcycled

• Waste reduction and minimisation

• Take some practical steps and start your journey toward being zero waste

• Make the most of what you have

• Use things up

• Reuse, re-purpose, upcycle