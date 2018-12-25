As police around the country crack down on drivers speeding on our roads this Christmas, one driver has come up with a foolproof trick to avoid paying speeding fines.

A man called "Benny Bogan" uploaded a hilarious video to alert drivers about how to keep the cops off their backs.

In the video, Benny starts by saying: "I'm sick of people posting up about how they've got a speeding ticket," he said.

"I'll give you the three easy steps to get away with a speeding ticket."

A hi-vis wearing driver Benny Bogan shares his "three easy steps to get away with a speeding ticket". Photo / Benny Bogan - the fairdinkum Aussie / Facebook

Benny told viewers the first step was to look out the "windy windy" or window and take note of the number on the speed sign.

Discussing step two, Benny points to his speedometer and tells people "then you have a f**king looky looky on ya f**king dash and you see this dial-ly thing here, that's ya speedo!"

According to Benny step three "is where it gets interesting".

"If you get your little dial-ly speedo thing on your dash to not go any more than the f***ing sign out the windy dindy, then you'll get away with a speeding ticket. Because you're not f***ing speeding!" he said.

Benny Bogan tells drivers to look out the window and take in the number on the speed limit sign. Photo / Benny Bogan - the fairdinkum Aussie / Facebook

Viewers took to social media to show their appreciation for the tricks and tips.

"I definitely should have watched this before because I definitely have a minimum of three tickets in the mail," one person wrote.

Another said: "Love it ... but no such thing as a speeding ticket fine ... just voluntary donations by the person driving!"

As the number of people slain in New Zealand roads accidents heads towards the highest in nine years, holidaymakers are being urged to take extra care on the country's unforgiving roads.

Yesterday, one man died after a ute crashed into the Whanganui River. That meant by last night, 373 people had died on New Zealand roads - the same awful toll as at December 25 last year and six fewer people than last year's total of 378 road deaths.

At its present rate, this year's toll will be the fifth consecutive year it has risen, and the highest overall toll since 2009. Speed played a part in nearly 30 per cent of road deaths.