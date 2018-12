A well-involved blaze at a fruit store in West Auckland has prompted Fire and Emergency New Zealand to increase its response.

Firefighters received reports of a fire at the single storey shop front of Nola's Orchard on West Coast Rd in Glen Eden about 7.10am this morning.

The fire at the building, measuring 14m x 14m, was "well-involved" and firefighters had transmitted a second alarm and four fire trucks were now in attendance.