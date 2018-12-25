Christmas Day brought a new bundle of joy to one unsuspecting Tauranga couple.

Mazzie Lynn Aitken was welcomed into the world at 8.57am on Christmas Day, 12 days early.

"It was raining, crazy rain, and then all of a sudden the sun came out after she was born," her father told the Herald.

She was the third child for Tauranga couple Justin and Bianca Aitken who had been expecting their tot to arrive on January 6.

Advertisement

Zavier, Justin and Sienna look on as Bianca cradles new arrival Mazzie.

The early arrival has derailed plans of popping a leg of lamb in the oven for Christmas dinner but the couple could not be happier.

As a wedding photographer Justin Aitken often has a front-row seat to special occasions but nothing could prepare him for what a big day it would be for the family today.

"It was a very special moment," Aitken told the Herald.

Mazzie was born weighing 3.5kg "with some change", he said.

"She is just a beautiful, healthy baby girl. There is nothing else like it in the world.

Mazzie Lynn Aitken was born at 8.57am on Christmas Day. Photo / Justin Aitken

"We just feel super blessed right now.

"My wife is doing great. She's just an absolute champion, so hardcore."

Mazzie was in the posterior position which apparently makes giving birth more difficult, he said.

But that seemingly did not slow things down as Mazzie arrived an hour after her family walked into Tauranga Hospital, with Aitken catching his brand-new daughter like a cricket ball.

"My wife is a champion, an absolute champion," Aitken said.

"I am really stoked right now, I'm just glad that everything went well."