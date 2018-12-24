Flooding and slips have closed some state highways this morning.

A large slip is blocking SH2 in Matata to SH33 in Paengaroa about a kilometre west of Murphy's Motor Camp.

Contractors are on site and are confident the highway will reopen in a matter of hours.

Slip on Pikowai Straights. Road is closed - thanks Merepeka Posted by News Whakatane on Monday, 24 December 2018

Commentators on the Facebook page News Whakatane were quick to note it would slow holiday travelling, with one adding, "Don't think Gran is getting through".

Due to flooding on SH16 in Kaukapakapa the road is closed from Kaukapakapa to Kahikatea Flat Rd.

Further north on SH16 flooding has also closed the road 150m north of West Coast Rd.

The road was assessed by contractors this morning and is deemed unsuitable for vehicles.

NZTA advises that motorists avoid the area or delay their journey if possible.