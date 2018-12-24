A young girl wrote a heartwarming letter to Counties Manukau police thanking them for their efforts to stop drunk drivers.

In May this year, Madison and her mother had been driving through a police checkpoint when she asked her mum what was going on, revealing she was scared of what might happen.

After being told they were driving through a breath test checkpoint to stop drunk drivers, it inspired the young girl to pen a letter to police after her father was a victim of a drunk driver.

"Dear policemen and women," Madison's letter started.

"Tonight I went through a breath test with my mum and I was scared at first, but my mum told me that you all are catching the drunk people.

"I just wanted to thank you for helping everybody because a few weeks ago my dad was crashed into by a drunk lady. Lucky he was ok!

"Thank you for standing out in the cold. Madison."

Madison's heartwarming letter to police has melted hearts around the country. Photo / Counties Manukau Police

Touched by Madison's heartfelt and personal letter, New Zealand Police decided to send a letter back to Madison.

In the letter, police praised the young girl for her kind words and gave her some words of wisdom.

"Than you very much for your lovely words! We appreciate it very much," police wrote.

"Your handwriting is beautiful and I am very impressed with your spelling...

"I am sorry that the officer initially gave you a bit of a fright, but your Mum is correct! We do try and stop drunk people from driving in order to keep them safe, as well as other people on the road like you and your family.

"I am sorry to hear your Dad was in an accident but pleased he is ok. It is good to remember that we can all make mistakes, but it is what we learn from them and how we act afterwards that shows what type of person we really are.

"Luckily we were not too cold that night, we have merino jumpers like your school jumper that keeps us warm plus jackets too!

"We will always go into the cold if it means we have to keep people safe. Plus we get to meet lovely people like yourself and your family which makes it really fun."

Impressed by Madison's letter, police decided to respond back to the young girl. Photo / Counties Manukau Police

The letter was typed on a computer but signed by hand with "Constable" and a smile emoji next to it.

Members of the public were touched by both Madison and Counties Manukau Police's touching letters, with many praising police for their often thankless efforts on our roads.

"This makes my day. You guys and gals do a great job, at times thankless, but I do appreciate you all," one person said.

Another wrote: "Doing a great job out there C M Police, Keep catching those Drink Drivers & lock up there cars for a while."