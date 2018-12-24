OPINION

Best of lists. You can't escape them. Every political pundit desperately wants to tell you who they think is the best MP of the year.

Sadly, Simon Bridges has been the only person courageous enough to say who they think is the most useless.

But these columns are still very much done in an FPP style. There's no representation. So here is my MMP list of best MPs from each party:

Advertisement

The Green Party: Chlöe Swarbrick



"THREE TICKS GREEN 2020!" is possibly my favourite piece of messaging from the entire year, and it came from the insanely precocious Chlöe Swarbrick.

After placing a more-than-credible third in the Auckland Mayoralty Race, Chlöe became the most popular free-agent since Michael Jones considered a run at being an MP.

The Greens snapped her up and what a signing. She's had a stellar year.

Chlöe Swarbrick. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Chlöe exerted real influence in the drug reform that's quietly taken hold in New Zealand, and she's also been the Greens' lead spokesperson on the cannabis legalisation referendum that's happening at the same time as the 2020 General Election.

But it's also her commitment to mental health and trying to encourage more participation in politics among the disenfranchised that has elevated her from just a good first-term MP to a superb one.

Alternative award: MP most likely to inspire young people to wear more knitwear and know how to do the floss.

Labour: Grant Robertson



It would be fair to say that when Grant Robertson was given the finance portfolio back in 2014, a few people were puzzled.

He'd not shown a natural flair for all things finance and his charming and friendly persona was not the traditional finance personality-type.

Everyone wants to spend time with Grant. I'm not sure you could say the same about Steven Joyce or my old mate Bill English.

Then, when Labour got into government, many of the commentariat who think they know best, thought he'd have no chance of following in the shoes of Michael Cullen or Bill as influential finance ministers.

Since then he's been Labour's safest pair of hands.

Grant Robertson. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Every bit of finance news until the most recent GDP growth figures has been better than expected. The surplus was big (let's be honest, too big), employment is the lowest it's been since Labour was last in Government and the ridiculous Budget Responsibility Rules are being met.

This has all come in the face of a very negative and hostile business community and a lot of people waiting around for the reveal of Steven Joyce's hole.

Grant's had the good sense to surround himself with some excellent staff all the while retaining the same charisma and charm that has made him a Labour Party favourite for years.

In a year when several of his colleagues have made comical blunders, Grant hasn't put a foot wrong.

Alternative award: MP most likely to be a bloody good teacher who'd ask his students to call him Grant, or Robbo.

NZ First: Shane Jones



People have banged on about what a good job Winston did as Prime Minister when Jacinda was away on parental leave, and to be fair the country didn't descend into a Battle Royale-like hellscape, but the NZ First MP of the year is easily Shane Jones.

The man is in charge of billions of dollars to be doled out how he sees fit and he's taken to that role with relish.

The self-proclaimed champion of the provinces has genuinely delivered for some provinces, but there's still a way to go for others - particularly in the South Island.

He's also been a superb attack dog for this Government. Wheeling out criticism of Fonterra and Air New Zealand in a way that many on the left would want to see, he's given Labour that vicious bite while at the same time allowing them to distance themselves from him if need be.

Shane Jones. Photo / John Borren

It's actually a surprise that Shane hasn't been out there highlighting just what a shambles National appears to be at the moment, while Labour indulges itself in the politics of kindness.

Alternative award: MP most likely to show up at your BBQ with the good beers and the crayfish but then remind everyone that he showed up with the good beers and the cray.

National: Judith Collins



There could be only one.

I'm serious.

I think there's been only one major National MP who has emerged from 2018 stronger than going in.

After Judith took a hammering in the leadership election, she's focused on pounding away at Phil Twyford and the omnishambles that is Kiwibuild.

She's had a number of successes on that front, and has been a very visible and prominent opposition MP. Easily National's best performer.

Judith Collins. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Whether or not that's enough to convince her own caucus into voting her into leader is something that will probably be decided in the coming months; but we can say with some surety that whatever number of supporters she does have are out there making merry mischief in revealing secrets of what's going on behind caucus doors.

Alternative award: MP most likely to have moonlit in the WWE as The Undertaker and in 1998 throw Mankind off Hell In A Cell, where he plummeted 16 feet through an announcer's table.

ACT: Paul Goldsmith



I think we can all agree that were it not for Paul Goldsmith, there would be no ACT party in parliament.