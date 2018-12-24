A woman has died and a baby seriously injured after an incident at Matamata today.

Waikato police Detective Senior Sergeant Stephen Ambler said emergency services were called to a Matamata property at 1pm today.

A man at the property, who was known to the woman, has been taken into custody.

A baby at the property has been injured and is being airlifted to hospital.

Earlier, Waikato police Senior Sergeant Scott Miller said he couldn't comment about reports of a rescue helicopter on its way to the scene, why it was needed or how many people are injured.

He said the matter was in the hands of officers from CIB, criminal investigation branch.

The Herald understands the chopper is heading to a property on State Highway 27, Matamata.