A 15-year-old was killed in a crash that saw a car smash into a power pole, seriously injuring the driver.

Morgan Tosh died in the Godley Rd crash that happened just after midnight Thursday.

Tosh's death has been referred to the coroner as police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

The teenager's mates at Green Bay High School attended his funeral at the French Bay Yacht Club, Otitori Bay, yesterday.

Principal Morag Hutchinson announced Morgan's death to the school on Friday.

"We are confirming the very sad news that some of you will have heard already. Morgan Tosh, a Year 10 student of our school, died in a car accident on Godley Road in the early hours of Thursday morning. He was a passenger in the car.

"Our hearts go out to the Tosh Family - Fraser, Sherry, Jolie and Bianca. There are no words that can express our deep sorrow for their loss."

His former school, Glen Eden Intermediate, also issued their condolences to the family.

"Glen Eden Intermediate extends its deepest sympathies to the family of Morgan Tosh who tragically lost his life in a car crash early yesterday morning. Morgan was a student at GEIS in 2015/16. Rest in peace Morgan."

The Christmas Holiday road toll begins at 4pm today before wrapping up on January 3 at 8am.