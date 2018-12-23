A 44-year-old man has been arrested after crashing a stolen truck into a Christchurch shop last night.

The vehicle, which had been reported stolen, crashed into a shop on Barrington Street, Spreydon, shortly after 10pm.

Police said the driver fled the scene but was arrested a short time later.

The man was due to appear in Christchurch District Court today on charges including unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, failing to stop and reckless driving.

Police were making enquiries to determine the circumstances of the crash.