Four people have been hospitalised after a multi-car crash in Christchurch tonight.
About 9.20pm tonight St John ambulance was called to a three car crash on
McGregors Rd in the suburb of Linwood.
Four people were transported to Christchurch Hospital, one in a serious condition.
Two other people were suffered moderate injures in the crash, and another passenger had minor injures.
The accident follows a horror 24 hours on New Zealand roads, after four people died in separate crashes from Friday night to Saturday afternoon.