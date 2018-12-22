Five people have been injured, one critically, in a crash near Mount Cook.

Emergency services were called to a serious crash at about 2.10pm on Mount Cook Rd where a car rolled.

One person has critical injuries and four others have minor injuries. A helicopter has been dispatched.

The Serious Crash Unit will be investigating.

South Island emergency services were also responding to a two-vehicle crash in Clutha which left a person trapped.

Lakeside Rd, Lovells Flat, was closed as emergency services attended the incident after being notified about 2.40pm.

This latest incidents follow three fatal crashes elsewhere in the country in the past 24 hours.

One person died in a crash on Banks Peninsula this afternoon.

A police spokesperson said the sole occupant of a car died in the noon crash in Okuti Valley, 50km south-east of Christchurch.

"A car went over a bank on Bossu Rd ... the sole occupant of the car has been confirmed deceased," the spokesperson said.

The Serious Crash Unit has been told and traffic management would remain while emergency services were at the scene.

Another person died in a single-vehicle crash just before 4.30am on Te Puna Rd, near Tauranga. A second person was critically injured in the crash.

That crash came after a man died in a single-vehicle crash on Christchurch's Southern Motorway just before 9pm yesterday.

The man, who died at the scene, was the only occupant of the vehicle, police said.