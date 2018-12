A fire in a bus has closed a lane on State Highway 1 north of Wellington.

The bus caught fire in Aotea, near Porirua, at about 10.40am, police say.

The passengers were off the bus and uninjured, police said.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand was at the scene with other emergency services working to resolve the fire and open the closed lane as quickly as possible, police said.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area if possible because significant delays are expected.