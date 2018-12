A 30-year-old man has been charged following the death of a woman who fell from a small truck on a Northland road.

He has been charged with excess breath alcohol causing death and was scheduled to appear in Whangārei District Court today.

A 34-year-old woman died at the scene on Whareora Rd yesterday after police were called about 4pm.

Police kaumatua blessed the scene before it was reopened.