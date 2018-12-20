Police are investigating a death in the South Auckland suburb of Weymouth, where residents say their street has been inundated with officers.

A police spokeswoman has confirmed they were called to a report of a sudden death in Weymouth on Wednesday.

Officers were working to understand the circumstances, she said.

"The death is currently being treated as unexplained."

"More information will be released as it becomes available."

Residents on Myna Pl in Weymouth reported a heavy police presence in the area yesterday. Image / Google Maps

Speaking to the Herald last night, one resident on Weymouth's Myna Pl said police had been at the property since 11am yesterday.

Officers told residents someone had been seriously hurt, she said.

"They asked if anyone was home between 11am and 2pm when the police have reports of the suspicious activity at the house.

"All they could tell us was someone on that property had been seriously injured and that they were asking any residents if they had seen anything unusual."

A month ago there had been another incident at the address and the woman said neither she nor her husband had seen the residents of the property since then.

She said two police cars and at least two officers armed with guns remain at the property since she first saw police there yesterday evening.

"When I arrived home around 6.30 yesterday there were probably about 10 police officers that were in boiler suits."