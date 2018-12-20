A middle-aged Dunedin man has been arrested following a three-month operation in relation to a spate of suspicious approaches towards children.

In September, it was reported there had been at least four confirmed approaches of children but at the time police were unsure if the incidents were linked.

However, today Dunedin Police arrested the 62-year-old man who approached children in the southern city.

Detective Sergeant Regan Boucher of the Dunedin Child Protection Team said they were pleased to have arrested the man today.

"We know offending of this nature can cause a lot of concern so we're very thankful to all those who came forward with information, enabling us to help make our communities safer for all, especially our young people," he said.

"We actively encourage parents to tell their children and young adults to report anything that makes them feel unsafe or uncomfortable.

"Anyone who has concerns for their safety or the safety of their loved ones should call 111 immediately."

The man is due to appear in Dunedin District Court tomorrow on a sexual grooming charge.