A man has died after a motor scooter crash in Northland, the fourth person to die in what has been a horror day on New Zealand roads.

A police spokesperson said a man in his 30s died in the crash on Whakapara Rd in Russell, about 5.45pm. He died at the scene.

The road was partially blocked and police have urged road users to proceed with care.

The man was the second to die in Northland today.

Advertisement

About 4pm a person died in Whareora, Northland, after apparently falling from a vehicle.

Overnight crashes in Auckland and Nelson claimed the lives of two people and seriously injured four other people.

One person died shortly after midnight after a car hit a power pole in the Auckland suburb of Green Bay. A second person suffered critical injuries and is now in a stable condition in hospital.

In Stoke, near Nelson, a 25-year-old West Coast woman was killed and three people were taken to Nelson Hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle left the road and flipped.

Three passengers, including the deceased, were thrown from the vehicle.

Inspector Paul Borrell pleaded with people to be safer on the roads.

"This crash is a tragedy for the friends and family of the woman killed and

those injured, as well as the wider community."