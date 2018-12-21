Tauranga City Council spent $14,063,353 buying the 21 homes in the failed Bella Vista development at The Lakes.

The council has also announced the decision of a closed Wednesday meeting detailing its plans to salvage, repair, remove "and as appropriate demolish" the Bella Vista properties.

Until now, the council has refused to release the amount ratepayers and the council's insurers spent on the buyout after reaching a settlement with the 20 remaining homeowners in early November. One had settled earlier.

It has cited the confidentiality of the agreements negotiated with each homeowner, and concern that releasing the total figure would allow people to estimate the purchase price of each home.

Advertisement

It's understood the council has taken ownership of the properties.

In a Thursday evening response to a Local Government Information and Meetings Act request by the Bay of Plenty Times, the council said it had obtained approval to release the total figure from the parties to the agreement.

However, in a statement released today the council confirmed the $14m settlement and said it received an insurance payout of $10,550,000, leaving a difference of $3,513,353.80.

The council put a $11.5 million provision in its annual report for "an increase in claims relating to consents" that it confirmed when questioned in November was for the Bella Vista buyout.

The council refused to give specifics in response to the paper's official information query about how the purchase price was calculated.

It said the final price was reached through confidential discussions at mediation with the homeowners rather than being calculated.

"As you might expect, the participants had differing views on how a Court might view matters, which were debated on the day, and which ultimately fed into the final settlement figures. However, the process is not one that lends itself to hard and fast calculations of a purchase price."

The council did not believe the confidentiality of the mediation process outweighted public interest in the question of how settlement numbers were reached.

Homeowners had said publicly before the mediation that they wanted a market rate as if there were no defects.

Multiple sources have credited new Tauranga City Council chief executive Marty Grenfell for bringing the negotiations, which started after the council voted in principle to buy the homes in June, to an end.

In today's media release, Mayor Greg Brownless said that this week's decision provided a pathway for a positive outcome.

"We want to resolve this issue properly, and by taking control of the process we can provide certainty to the people of Tauranga," he said.

"It's all about doing the right thing for ratepayers."

The decision came down to either selling the buildings and land "as is" or salvaging what was possible and remediating the land before sale, Brownless said.

Brownless said there would be consideration given to how to sell the properties in a way that offered the best returns while taking into account housing needs and benefits for the city.

As of September 18, the council had racked up costs of $2.8 million dealing with the Bella Vista fallout, including building, geotechnical and structural assessments; solution assessment; legal advice; communications; security; investigations and homeowner support.



Bella Vista timeline

• Nov 30, 2017: Bella Vista Homes went into voluntary liquidation, leaving behind unfinished houses and millions of dollars in outstanding debts to creditors

• Mar 9, 2018: Tauranga City Council orders emergency evacuation of 21 Bella Vista houses at The Lakes as a cyclone approached.

• Jun 6, 2018: Tauranga councillors voted in principle to buy the 21 homes after an independent report into what happens finds council failures

• Jul 26, 2018: The council makes an offer to the homeowners, which is rejected

• Aug 17, 2018: The council files charges in court under the Building Act against parties involved in the failed development

• Sep 3, 2018: MBIE announces an investigation into the council's handling of the matter

• October 10, 2018: The council announces an internal investigation

• November 1, 2018: The council settles with homeowners.