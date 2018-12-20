Auckland heavy vehicle operators are being advised to be vigilant in cleaning and checking towing connections and components certified by Patrick Chu.

The Auckland-based heavy vehicle specialist certifier Patrick Chu (Transport & Structure Ltd) is under fire from the NZ Transport Agency for "sub-standard work".

"There has been sub-standard work identified in certain heavy vehicle specialist certifications issued by Mr Chu," an NZTA statement said.

"These include both towing connection and chassis certifications. Eight certifications have also been revoked."

NZTA is currently analysing files relating to certifications issued by Chu and will contact vehicle owners if a risk to their vehicle is identified.

Meanwhile, the transport agency advises operators who have had vehicles certified by Chu to be vigilant about their safety.

The statement said this includes cleaning and inspecting the towing connections, components and ensuring they are re-checked if any issues are found.

"The numbers of potentially impacted vehicles are yet to be confirmed," the statement said.

"At this time certifications issued by Patrick Chu that have not been revoked by the Transport Agency remain valid."

Chu is one of several heavy vehicle specialist certifiers NZTA has uncovered safety concerns with this year.

Nelson's Peter Wastney, Lower Hutt's Dick Joyce and Timaru's Adam McFarlane were all suspended by NZTA - McFarlane's appointment has since been partially reinstated.