A fourth person has been arrested in relation to the murder of Christchurch man Shayne Heappey who died earlier this month.

In a statement, police said a 26-year-old woman is due to appear in Christchurch District Court tomorrow in connection with several charges.

She faces charges of being a party to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and accessory after the fact to murder.

A 29-year-old man who was charged with murder earlier this week is also due to appear in court tomorrow.

Heappey was admitted to Christchurch Hospital late on Saturday, December 8, but later died of his injuries.

Following a police investigation, two men have been arrested and charged with murder.

A 31-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder on Monday night, and yesterday morning a 29-year-old man was also charged with murder.

Another man, 50, appeared at Christchurch District Court last Tuesday charged with intent to cause grievous bodily harm following Heappey's death.