An American man travelling to New Zealand with his family for a holiday is looking to set up his three sons on some blind dates with Kiwi women.

The Oregon man's classified ad in today's New Zealand Herald has gone viral with many Kiwis posting a photo of the ad on social media.

The US man says he has three "wonderful, successful, handsome" sons who are "alas, unmarried".

The three sons are aged between 28 and 32 and will be in New Zealand from December 26 to January 7.

"We are not expecting, just hoping, to introduce our sons to nice NZ daughters."

If the blind dates don't work out, the man said "we'll embarrass our sons, and the truth is we do find some enjoyment in that".

A post of the ad on a New Zealand Facebook post has more than 1000 reactions and 600 comments — most of them including people tagging potential dates.

"Go get em gals," one person commented, tagging their friends.

Another joked: "Can I use my exes as references?"

"A date for your wedding invite," one person wrote, tagging a friend.