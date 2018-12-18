The old Phoenix carpark will be named Te Papa O Ngā Manu Porotakataka.

This morning Tauranga City Council voted 6-5 to support the name that three-quarters of people surveyed rejected, mostly because it was too long.

The council has spent $2.5 million redeveloping 55 parks in the old Phoenix carpark on Maunganui Rd into an "urban open space due to be blessed on December 22.

In November the council approved a name - Te Papa O Ngā Manu Porotakataka, meaning "the place of circling birds" - suggested by local hapu for the space, subject to community feedback.

The results of the two-week consultation were clear, with 285 people supporting it and 757 people rejecting it.

In a meeting this morning elected officials tossed around ideas for shortening the official name, having two official names - one long, one short - complete with sketched signs, choosing a different name or encouraging a colloquial name.

Councillor Leanne Brown called for it to be named "Phoenix Park", a name suggested by many submitters.

She said she loved the name Te Papa O Ngā Manu Porotakataka but "we're just not ready for it".

When the name was presented to the council on November 20, councillors supported it but insisted on a last-minute public consultation against the advice of the staff who said it was not required by law and would have to be limited as the park was scheduled to be blessed on December 22.

The pared-back consultation has come under fire from some Mount Maunganui residents who felt it was poorly conceived and they should have been given a say far earlier in the process.

City transformation manager Jaine Lovell-Gadd said that due to the time and constraints and having no budget set aside for the consultation, an online survey was deemed the most cost and time effective way to gather the views of Mount retailers and residents.

It ran for the two weeks to December 12 and was promoted through direct emails, Facebook, the council's website and news websites. The council's staff also went door to door interviewing Mount Mainstreet retailers.

Lovell-Gadd said 1042 people completed the online story. Of that, 285 supported the proposed name, while the remaining 757 respondents did not like it, mostly because it was too long.