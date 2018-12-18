The Taneatua police station in the Bay of Plenty has been damaged by fire.

A crew from the town and two from Whakatāne were called there just before 11pm last night.

Fire and Emergency northern communications shift manager Paul Radden said it was well alight when firefighters arrived, but wasn't sure how much of the building was damaged.

He said crews managed to contain the fire to the station, extinguished it and left the scene by 2am.

Radden said a fire investigator was there last night and would return at daylight to continue the investigation.

It's not yet clear what caused the blaze.