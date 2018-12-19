A man punched his mother-in-law in the back of the head up to five times after flooring her with a punch to the face.

Jahvarn Vaughn Iremonger and his partner woke their two young children up early one morning when they were arguing. Iremonger's mother-in-law intervened.

He took exception to her interference, lashing out with his right hand and striking her on the left cheek.

Iremonger pleaded guilty to a charge of male assaults female in Whanganui District Court where he appeared for sentencing before Judge Garry Barkle.

Advertisement

"The victim was required to reside at your address because she was on electronically monitored bail," Judge Barkle said.

"On a particular day early in the morning matters became rather stressed. One because the children woke up early and two there was a verbal argument between you and your partner."

Iremonger has had two previous matters before the court, but they were not for violent offending.

"The victim interceded verbally with her views about the matter. That led to a confrontation, resulting in you striking her with your right hand to the left cheek," the Judge said.

"You then continued with that while she was on the floor by punching her in the back of the head four or five times."

A victim impact statement stated that the victim suffered a sore head and back. She was hurt and upset, but had no long-term injuries.

"Regardless of the stress in this situation Mr Iremonger, you've got to find other ways of dealing with things other than resorting to violence," Judge Barkle said.

He sentenced Iremonger to 100 hours' community work and nine months' supervision.