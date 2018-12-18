A West Auckland pastor jailed for sexually abusing a young girl as her mother was dying of cancer has been refused parole.

In October the Herald revealed that Neil Rischbieter was appearing before the Parole Board seeking early release just eight months after he was sent to prison.

At the time his victim said she was furious that the "beast" who ruined her life may be released so soon.

She wanted him to serve every day of his sentence to pay for what he put her through.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Sex abuser pastor Neil Rischbieter to seek release from prison just 8 months after sentencing

In April this year Rischbieter, a pastor, was sentenced to 26 months in prison after pleading guilty to seven charges relating to the sexual abuse of two girls.

Two of the charges were representative, meaning Rischbieter committed multiple offences of the same type in similar circumstances.

One victim who spoke to the Herald was not even a teenager when the offending began.

Rischbieter was a close friend of her father - and the family's church pastor - so it was thought he could be trusted to care for the girl.

Her parents had no idea their supposed friend and leader of their church was repeatedly and regularly sexually abusing their child.

At his sentencing in the Waitakere District Court on April 11 Judge Kevin Glubb said the impact of Rischbieter's abuse was planned and premeditated.

His victims were young and vulnerable and he breached their trust in "a most significant manner" with the offending, described as intrusive and sexually intense.

"The impact of this sort of offending is significant and long lasting… the ripples from this form of abuse continue to radiate out for many years and in unpredictable ways," he said.

"The harm done cannot be underestimated."

Rischbieter only needed to serve a third of the total sentence before he became eligible for parole.

His victim received a letter stating his first Parole Board hearing would happen in early December.

Her reaction was pure anger, her stepmother told the Herald.

Today the Parole Board confirmed Rischbieter had a hearing on December 14.

Following that hearing, parole had been declined.

His next hearing is scheduled for June next year.

A Parole Board spokesman said a full written decision will be available once Rischbieter and his registered victims had received a copy.

DO YOU NEED HELP?

If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.​

If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone call the confidential Safe to Talk crisis helpline on: 0800 227 233 (08002B SAFE).

Alternatively contact your local police station.

If you have been abused, remember it's not your fault.

OR IF YOU NEED TO TALK TO SOMEONE ELSE

•

0800 543 354 or 09 5222 999 within Auckland (available 24/7)

• SUICIDE CRISIS HELPLINE: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

•

: 0800 376 633 ,free text 234 or email

or

•

Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

•

: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

•

: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757

•

– 0800 726 666.