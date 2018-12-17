Two men have been arrested and charged with the murder of a Christchurch man 10 days ago.

A 31-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder overnight and this morning a 29-year-old man was also charged with murder.

Shayne Heappey, 25, was dropped off at Christchurch Hospital around 11pm on Saturday, December 8 and later died of his injuries, sparking a homicide investigation by police.

A man, 50, appeared at Christchurch District Court last Tuesday charged with intent to cause grievous bodily harm following Heappey's death.

Charging documents allege he jointly offended with at least one other person. He was remanded in custody without plea to appear in court again on January 11.

This morning at Dunedin District Court, charging documents stated a 31-year-old man has been charged with murder.

He appeared in court this morning and did not seek bail. He was remanded in custody, to appear in the Christchurch High Court on February 5.

The defendant was granted interim name suppression.

The 29-year-old was charged with murder in Christchurch today and was remanded in custody.

He was due to appear in Christchurch District Court on December 20.

Additional charges were likely for all those arrested and inquiries were still ongoing, police said

Police would today complete the forensic scene investigation at a Stanbury Ave, Somerfield address.

"This has been a fast-moving inquiry with an investigation team that's worked tirelessly to locate those responsible for the death of Mr Heappey," said Detective Inspector Corrie Parnell.

"Police would like to thank the community for their assistance and reassure them that this was an isolated incident."