Two people are believed to have died after a light plane crashed onto mudflats on the outskirts of Raglan this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the incident shortly after 3.20pm after reports the aircraft crashed into the harbour.

Police said in a statement around 4.30pm it is understood two people had died but medical staff at the scene are yet to confirm this.

No other people were in the plane and no injuries have been recorded on the ground, police said.

Emergency services attend the scene of the light plane crash. Photo / Belinda Feek

Raglan resident Thomas Malpass said he witnessed the aftermath of the crash.

"It is a pretty grim scene. Some citizens were first on the scene, they managed to get across the farmland, but there was not much they could do. The people in there were obviously deceased."

Malpass said the plane had crashed into mudflats in the Kaitoke Harbour.

"You can't see many tyre tracks, I wonder if they planned to land it. The plane looks like it might be half, one of the wings is off."

A group of trainee pilots saw the plane performing a manoeuvre from the sky before they lost sight of it.

They thought it was a strange manoeuvre to perform at the low altitude it was flying.

They said they didn't see it crash and weren't sure what had happened but believed it had somehow lost control.

The group told the Herald they were trainee pilots and the crash had freaked them out "a bit".

A neighbour said she heard an "almighty crash" before seeing the plane crashed on the mudflats.

A Herald reporter at the scene said the wreckage was covered by a tarpaulin and appeared to have crashed at low tide.

She was told by a local who originally thought it was a car crash, his neighbour alerting him to the plane crash.

Together the two local men raced over to the crash to see if they could help but the two occupants had already died.

One of the men said he was unable to describe what sort of plane it was and said it was a "mangled wreck".

He said it was common to hear planes overhead as it was on a route to the local airport.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman told the Herald one appliance from Raglan was attending.

He said the crew accessed the aircraft on foot but couldn't confirm if the plane had crashed into the water or dry land.

Initially, emergency services attended the incident from East St but said access was easier from a property on Main Rd, the Fenz spokesman said.

Fenz crew would not be extricating the occupants of the aircraft until police had made their inquiries.

St John spokeswoman Ngaire Jones told the Herald an ambulance is still on scene but any information would have to come from the police.

Police said the Civil Aviation Authority had been notified about the fatal crash.

A light aircraft lies crashed on the mudflats at Raglan. Photo / Belinda Feek

In 2016, a pilot escaped with minor injuries after a light plane crashed at the Raglan Airfield.

The aircraft crashed on landing and went through a fence, suffering "material damage".

And another light plane crashed into the water and sunk off Raglan Beach on Boxing Day 2014.

That incident, involving a Piper Cherokee, happened 100m off the beach which was packed with holidaymakers.

Police said it appeared the plane's engine cut out just after take-off and the pilot was attempting to make it back to the airstrip.

Three people onboard the aircraft were injured during the incident.