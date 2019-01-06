Love sushi, but not all the plastic?

Katie Hine has the solution to excess rubbish.

Katie is completing a Graduate Diploma in environmental waste management and for four years has been working towards zero waste.

In this series, she shares her top tips to reduce waste in 2019.

7 - Sushi and cafes

Kiwis are getting used to the idea of KeepCups and reusable shopping bags, and we even remember to take them with us - most of the time.

Now there's another container to take with us - reusable boxes for sushi and other lunches - which could have an even bigger impact on plastic waste.

After four years, Katie Hine has discovered many simple ways to cut down waste. Her blog is at www.zerobelow.co.nz